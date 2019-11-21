Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal earlier this month discontinued Istanbul – Tbilisi service, with last flight scheduled on 09NOV19 (10NOV19 from Tbilisi). The airline previously filed Airbus A320 operation for this route, 5 times weekly.
KK1716 IST2355 – 0310+1TBS 320 x37
KK1717 TBS0615 – 0745IST 320 x14
AtlasGlobal discontinues Tbilisi service in Nov 2019
