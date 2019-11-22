Shanghai Airlines today (22NOV19) opened reservation for its 3rd route to Hungary, which sees the airline operates Shanghai Pu Dong – Chengdu – Budapest route. From 31DEC19, Boeing 787-9 will operate this route 3 times weekly.
FM813 PVG1120 – 1445CTU1620 – 1940BUD 789 2
FM813 PVG1120 – 1445CTU1700 – 1940BUD 789 6
FM814 BUD2140 – 1410+1CTU1615+1 – 1900+1PVG 789 26
Shanghai Airlines adds Chengdu – Budapest service from late-Dec 2019
