Sunrise Airways from mid-December 2019 plans to offer new route to Turks and Caicos Island, where the airline schedules Cap-Haitien – Providenciales service. The airline plans to operate this route with Beechcraft 1900 aircraft 4 times weekly, effective from 16NOV19.
S6230 CAP0835 – 0920PLS BEH x246
S6231 PLS0950 – 1035CAP BEH x246
Sunrise Airways adds Cap-Haitien – Providenciales service from Dec 2019
