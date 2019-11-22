Sunrise Airways adds Cap-Haitien – Providenciales service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Sunrise Airways from mid-December 2019 plans to offer new route to Turks and Caicos Island, where the airline schedules Cap-Haitien – Providenciales service. The airline plans to operate this route with Beechcraft 1900 aircraft 4 times weekly, effective from 16NOV19.

S6230 CAP0835 – 0920PLS BEH x246
S6231 PLS0950 – 1035CAP BEH x246

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.