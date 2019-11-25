American expands New Zealand operation from Oct 2020

American Airlines during the weekend of 24NOV19’s schedule update filed operational schedule for expanded service to New Zealand, announced by the airline in late-October 2019. Reservation to open in the next few weeks.



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Auckland eff 25OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 (AA previously operated Dallas/Ft. Worth – Honolulu – Auckland until April 1991. Following schedule effective 01NOV20)

AA035 DFW2230 – 0840+2AKL 789 357

AA2050 AKL1215 – 0710DFW 789 257



Service operates daily from 01DEC20.



Los Angeles – Christchurch eff 25OCT20 3 weekly 787-8 (This sector was previously served by Air New Zealand from Nov 2004 to Apr 2006; Following schedule effective 01NOV20)

AA260 LAX2330 – 1025+2CHC 788 357

AA261 CHC1410 – 0600LAX 788 257