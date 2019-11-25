oneWorld member S7 Airlines at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to move operation at Beijing, where it’ll operate to/from Beijing Daxing (PKX), instead of Beijing Capital (PEK). Service changes commence on 29MAR20, including following routes (frequency listed during peak season).
Irkutsk – Beijing Daxing 9 weekly
Krasnoyarsk – Beijing Daxing 1 weekly
Novosibirsk – Beijing Daxing 10 weekly
Vladivostok – Beijing Daxing 2 weekly
Ulan-Ude – Beijing Daxing 1 weekly
S7 Airlines Beijing service changes from late-March 2020
