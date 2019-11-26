Turkmenistan Airlines has delayed planned service resumption to Malaysia, previously scheduled from late-December 2019. The airline now plans to operate Ashgabat – Kuala Lumpur route from 02FEB20, with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. This route is served twice weekly.
T5691 ASB0210 – 1240KUL 77L 7
T5693 ASB1350 – 0020+1KUL 77L 1
T5694 KUL0220 – 0800ASB 77L 2
T5692 KUL1440 – 1930ASB 77L 7
Turkmenistan Airlines delays Malaysia resumption to Feb 2020
Posted
Turkmenistan Airlines has delayed planned service resumption to Malaysia, previously scheduled from late-December 2019. The airline now plans to operate Ashgabat – Kuala Lumpur route from 02FEB20, with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. This route is served twice weekly.