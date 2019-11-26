Royal Wings Philippines in the 4th quarter of 2019 schedules additional scheduled charter service to China, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Planned service includes the following.
Clark – Guangzhou 25NOV19 – 30DEC19 3 weekly
RW303 CRK0210 – 0425CAN 319 235
RW304 CAN0525 – 0745CRK 319 235
Kalibo – Yichang eff 29NOV19 1 weekly
RW128 KLO1230 – 1600YIH 319 5
RW129 YIH1700 – 2030KLO 319 5
Manila – Nanning 25NOV19 – 29DEC19 3 weekly
RW410 MNL0430 – 0730NNG 357
RW411 NNG2230 – 0130+1MNL 357
Royal Air Philippines adds new China scheduled charter flights in 4Q19
Posted
Royal Wings Philippines in the 4th quarter of 2019 schedules additional scheduled charter service to China, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Planned service includes the following.