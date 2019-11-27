American Airlines NW20 South America service changes as of 26NOV19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines in recent schedule update filed service changes for South America, effective from late-October 2020. Planned changes as follow. Note operational schedule listed below is from 01NOV20).

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 25OCT20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
AA997 DFW1920 – 0850+1EZE 788 D
AA996 EZE2050 – 0504+1DFW 788 D

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 25OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily
AA228 MIA1955 – 0606+1SCL 772 D
AA957 MIA2305 – 0916+1SCL 772 D

AA226 SCL0001 – 0625MIA 772 D
AA912 SCL2205 – 0429+1MIA 772 D

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 25OCT20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily
AA929 MIA1940 – 0620+1GRU 772 D
AA498 MIA2135 – 0815+1GRU 772 D
AA995 MIA2300 – 0935+1GRU 77W D

AA906 GRU0010 – 0625MIA 772 D
AA2660 GRU1105 – 1720MIA 772 D
AA930 GRU2230 – 0500+1MIA 77W D