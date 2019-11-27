American Airlines in recent schedule update filed service changes for South America, effective from late-October 2020. Planned changes as follow. Note operational schedule listed below is from 01NOV20).
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 25OCT20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
AA997 DFW1920 – 0850+1EZE 788 D
AA996 EZE2050 – 0504+1DFW 788 D
Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 25OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily
AA228 MIA1955 – 0606+1SCL 772 D
AA957 MIA2305 – 0916+1SCL 772 D
AA226 SCL0001 – 0625MIA 772 D
AA912 SCL2205 – 0429+1MIA 772 D
Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 25OCT20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily
AA929 MIA1940 – 0620+1GRU 772 D
AA498 MIA2135 – 0815+1GRU 772 D
AA995 MIA2300 – 0935+1GRU 77W D
AA906 GRU0010 – 0625MIA 772 D
AA2660 GRU1105 – 1720MIA 772 D
AA930 GRU2230 – 0500+1MIA 77W D
American Airlines NW20 South America service changes as of 26NOV19
