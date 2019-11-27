T'Way Air adds Busan – Vientiane service from late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

T’Way Air during from late-December 2019 plans to offer new seasonal service to Laos, with nonstop Busan – Vientiane flight. From 25DEC19 to 26FEB20, Boeing 737 will operate this route twice weekly.

TW9135 PUS0905 – 1230VTE 737 36
TW9136 VTE1410 – 2110PUS 737 36

Service operates as TW135/136 from 15JAN20.

