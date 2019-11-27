EastarJet adds Cheongju – Da Nang service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

EastarJet starting next week introduces seasonal route on Cheongju – Da Nang route, scheduled twice weekly. The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft will operate this route from 03DEC19 to 03MAR20.

ZE7681 CJJ0900 – 1200DAD 738 2
ZE7681 CJJ2340 – 0240+1DAD 738 5

ZE7682 DAD0340 – 1000CJJ 738 6
ZE7682 DAD1300 – 1920CJJ 738 2

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.