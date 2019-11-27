EastarJet starting next week introduces seasonal route on Cheongju – Da Nang route, scheduled twice weekly. The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft will operate this route from 03DEC19 to 03MAR20.
ZE7681 CJJ0900 – 1200DAD 738 2
ZE7681 CJJ2340 – 0240+1DAD 738 5
ZE7682 DAD0340 – 1000CJJ 738 6
ZE7682 DAD1300 – 1920CJJ 738 2
EastarJet adds Cheongju – Da Nang service from Dec 2019
Posted
EastarJet starting next week introduces seasonal route on Cheongju – Da Nang route, scheduled twice weekly. The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft will operate this route from 03DEC19 to 03MAR20.