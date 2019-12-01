JAL S20 North America service changes

JAL this past week gradually opened reservation planned North American service changes in summer 2020 season, as the airline adds service from Tokyo Haneda, previously announced by the airline.



Tokyo Haneda – Chicago O’Hare eff 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER

JL010 HND1145 – 0930ORD 77W D

JL009 ORD1225 – 1535+1HND 77W D



Tokyo Haneda – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Narita service

JL012 HND1055 – 0825DFW 789 D

JL011 DFW1055 – 1420+1HND 789 D



Tokyo Haneda – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 Service resumption since 1978, 1 daily 777-300ER

JL016 HND1700 – 1050LAX 77W D

JL015 LAX1345 – 1720+1HND 77W D



Tokyo Haneda – New York JFK eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

JL006 HND1040 – 1035JFK 77W D

JL004 HND1830 – 1825JFK 77W D



JL003 JFK0130 – 0445+1HND 77W D

JL005 JFK1310 – 1625+1HND 77W D



Tokyo Narita – Chicago O’Hare Service suspended from 29MAR20 to 14FEB21. Service to resume on 15FEB21 with 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

JL062 NRT1720 – 1115LAX 788 D

JL061 LAX1305 – 1640+1NRT 788 D



Tokyo Narita – New York JFK eff 29MAR20 1 daily service cancelled



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline will resume Tokyo Narita – San Francisco service from 29MAR20, while 2 of 4 daily Tokyo Narita – Honolulu service shifts to Tokyo Haneda from the same date.