JAL resumes Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo route in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Japan Airlines this past week filed service changes for Russia, reflecting previous announcement. From 29MAR20, the oneWorld member will resume Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo route, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. This route will replace existing Tokyo Narita – Moscow Domodedovo route.

JL049 HND1045 – 1455SVO 788 D
JL040 SVO1635 – 0755+1HND 788 D