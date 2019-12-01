Japan Airlines this past week filed service changes for Russia, reflecting previous announcement. From 29MAR20, the oneWorld member will resume Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo route, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. This route will replace existing Tokyo Narita – Moscow Domodedovo route.
JL049 HND1045 – 1455SVO 788 D
JL040 SVO1635 – 0755+1HND 788 D
JAL resumes Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo route in S20
