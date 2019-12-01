EVA Air S20 Cebu service adjustment

By Jim Liu

Posted

EVA Air in summer 2020 season plans to maintain capacity increase on Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route, as the airline continues Airbus A330-300 service between 29MAR20 and 24OCT20. The A330-200 is also scheduled to operate on selected dates, instead of -300.

BR281 TPE0710 – 1005CEB 333 D
BR282 CEB1105 – 1400TPE 333 D

