Thai Eastar Jet updates W19 Preliminary network

Thai Eastar Jet in the week of 01DEC19’s OAG schedules update filed 2nd update to its proposed preliminary network. Latest update sees the removal of Bangkok – Male route, previously listed from 20DEC19 that would operate once daily. Proposed Bangkok – Kaohsiung service remains unchanged for the moment, from 20JAN20.



ESS680 BKK0150 – 0610KHH 738 D

ESS681 KHH0710 – 0940BKK 738 D