S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding new route to Kazakhstan, as a result of recently launched partnership with Air Astana. From 26MAY20, the oneWorld carrier will operate Moscow Domodedovo – Nur-Sultan service with Airbus A320 aircraft, scheduled 3 times weekly.
S73283 DME2330 – 0550+1TSE 32A 247
S73284 TSE0650 – 0735DME 32A 135
S7 Airlines adds Moscow – Nur-Sultan route from late-May 2020
Posted
S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding new route to Kazakhstan, as a result of recently launched partnership with Air Astana. From 26MAY20, the oneWorld carrier will operate Moscow Domodedovo – Nur-Sultan service with Airbus A320 aircraft, scheduled 3 times weekly.