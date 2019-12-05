Malindo Air schedules one-time Matsuyama – Singapore charter in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Malindo Air during New Year 2019/20 plans to offer one-time charter service between Singapore and Japan, based on OAG schedules listing. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 is scheduled to operate Matsuyama – Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore routing.

OD8023 MYJ0740 – 0925TPE1105 – 1600SIN 738 30DEC19
OD8024 SIN0420 – 0905TPE1020 – 1335MYJ 738 03JAN20

