Malindo Air during New Year 2019/20 plans to offer one-time charter service between Singapore and Japan, based on OAG schedules listing. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 is scheduled to operate Matsuyama – Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore routing.
OD8023 MYJ0740 – 0925TPE1105 – 1600SIN 738 30DEC19
OD8024 SIN0420 – 0905TPE1020 – 1335MYJ 738 03JAN20
Malindo Air schedules one-time Matsuyama – Singapore charter in Dec 2019
