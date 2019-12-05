Singapore Airlines from July 2020 is expanding Singapore – Mumbai service, where the airline schedules additional 2 weekly flights. From 01JUL20, overall service increases from 17 to 19 weekly.
SQ422 SIN0740 – 1030BOM 359 D
SQ424 SIN1900 – 2210BOM 388 D
SQ426 SIN2040 – 2345BOM 333 x12
SQ425 BOM0100 – 0910SIN 333 x23
SQ421 BOM1145 – 1950SIN 359 D
SQ423 BOM2340 – 0740+1SIN 388 D
Singapore Airlines expands Mumbai flights from July 2020
Posted
Singapore Airlines from July 2020 is expanding Singapore – Mumbai service, where the airline schedules additional 2 weekly flights. From 01JUL20, overall service increases from 17 to 19 weekly.