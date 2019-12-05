Saudia in summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes, as the Skyteam member schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft on Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur – Singapore – Jeddah triangle routing. The 787-10 will replace -9 from 02JUN20, operating twice weekly.
SV836 JED2335 – 1315+1KUL1435+1 – 1530+1SIN1700+1 – 2045+1JED 787 27
Saudia adds 787-10 Kuala Lumpur / Singapore service in S20
