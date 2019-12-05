KLM expands Tokyo capacity in S20

KLM in this week’s schedule update further revised planned Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita service, during summer 2020 season. For entire season, all 10 weekly flights will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, instead of 7 weekly 777-300ER and 3 weekly 787-9 (exceptions applied for April 2020).



KL861 AMS1435 – 0835+1NRT 77W D

KL863 AMS1750 – 1200+1NRT 77W 146



KL862 NRT1020 – 1500AMS 77W D

KL864 NRT1345 – 1815AMS 77W 257



Boeing 777-200ER operates during following period, instead of 777-300ER (AMS departure):

KL861/862 30MAR20 – 26APR20 Day 7

KL863/864 30MAR20 – 27APR20 Day 1



KLM previously filed 777-300ER aircraft on KL863/864 during Tokyo Olympics (18JUL20 – 25JUL20, 01AUG20 – 10AUG20).