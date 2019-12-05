Air Italy / Oman Air begins codeshare partnership in 4Q19

Air Italy and Oman Air in winter 2019/20 season launches reciprocal codeshare partnership, initially covering service between Oman and Italy, as well as domestic Italy service. Additional codeshare routes to be added in the future, including Air Italy’s service to the US.

Following codeshare routes went into effect from 02DEC19 (or earlier).



Air Italy operated by Oman Air

Milan Malpensa – Muscat



Oman Air operated by Air Italy

Milan Malpensa – Cagliari

Milan Malpensa – Catania

Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme

Milan Malpensa – Naples

Milan Malpensa – Palermo

Milan Malpensa – Rome