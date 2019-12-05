Air Italy / Oman Air begins codeshare partnership in 4Q19

Air Italy and Oman Air in winter 2019/20 season launches reciprocal codeshare partnership, initially covering service between Oman and Italy, as well as domestic Italy service. Additional codeshare routes to be added in the future, including Air Italy’s service to the US.
Following codeshare routes went into effect from 02DEC19 (or earlier).
Air Italy operated by Oman Air
Milan Malpensa – Muscat
Oman Air operated by Air Italy
Milan Malpensa – Cagliari
Milan Malpensa – Catania
Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme
Milan Malpensa – Naples
Milan Malpensa – Palermo
Milan Malpensa – Rome