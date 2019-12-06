Philippine Airlines resumes Perth service in late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Philippine Airlines in Northern summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Perth, last served until August 2013. From 30MAR20, the airline will operate Manila – Perth nonstop service with Airbus A321 aircraft, 4 times weekly.

PR223 MNL0005 – 0720PER 321 x357
PR224 PER0840 – 1550MNL 321 x357