Philippine Airlines in Northern summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Perth, last served until August 2013. From 30MAR20, the airline will operate Manila – Perth nonstop service with Airbus A321 aircraft, 4 times weekly.
PR223 MNL0005 – 0720PER 321 x357
PR224 PER0840 – 1550MNL 321 x357
Philippine Airlines resumes Perth service in late-March 2020
