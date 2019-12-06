Garuda Indonesia in December 2019 and January 2020 schedules Boeing 777-300ER service on selected Denpasar – Medan Kuala Namu – London Heathrow route, replacing A330-200 aircraft. The 777-300ER is scheduled on following dates: 14DEC19, 17DEC19, 19DEC19, 21DEC19. 02JAN20, 04JAN20, 07JAN20.
Following schedule is effective 02JAN20 – 07JAN20.
GA086 DPS0810 – 1050KNO1130 – 1815LHR 773 02JAN20
GA086 DPS0935 – 1215KNO1255 – 1940LHR 773 04JAN20
GA086 DPS0815 – 1055KNO1135 – 1820LHR 773 07JAN20
GA087 LHR2050 – 1700+1KNO1740+1 – 2205+1DPS 773 02JAN20
GA087 LHR2110 – 1720+1KNO1800+1 – 2225+1DPS 773 04JAN20 / 07JAN20
Garuda Indonesia Dec 2019 / Jan 2020 London aircraft changes
Posted
Garuda Indonesia in December 2019 and January 2020 schedules Boeing 777-300ER service on selected Denpasar – Medan Kuala Namu – London Heathrow route, replacing A330-200 aircraft. The 777-300ER is scheduled on following dates: 14DEC19, 17DEC19, 19DEC19, 21DEC19. 02JAN20, 04JAN20, 07JAN20.