Kenya Airways starting this week is expanding codeshare partnership with KLM, covering additional routes to/from Germany. Approximately effective from 05DEC19, planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Kenya Airways operated by KLM
Amsterdam – Bremen
Amsterdam – Hamburg
Amsterdam – Stuttgart
Kenya Airways expands KLM codeshare to Germany from Dec 2019
