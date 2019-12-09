TUI Airways adds Newcastle – Agadir service from May 2020

TUI Airways from May 2020 is adding new route to Morocco, with the scheduling of Newcastle – Agadir route. The airline plans to operate this route with Boeing 737-800 on weekly basis. Schedule on Thursdays as follow.



TOM810 NCL1520 – 1920AGA 73H 4

TOM811 AGA2120 – 0020+1NCL 73H 4