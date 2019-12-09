American Airlines during the weekend of 08DEC19’s schedule update removed schedule filing for Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik route, for winter 2020/21 season. In preliminary listing, the oneWorld carrier filed year-round operation on board Boeing 757, on/after 25OCT20.
Previously filed schedule from 01NOV20 as follows.
AA334 PHL2215 – 0900+1KEF 757 D
AA2066 KEF1100 – 1230PHL 757 D
American Airlines removes Philadelphia – Reykjavik W20 schedule
