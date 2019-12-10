flydubai since late-November 2019 filed routing changes for service to Entebbe and Kilimanjaro, as the airline operates triangle routing, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The triangle routing is scheduled from 24NOV19 to 11JAN20.
Dubai – Entebbe – Kilimanjaro – Dubai
FZ1939 DXB1445 – 1915EBB2015 – 2145JRO2245 – 0535+1DXB 73H 367
Service operates Day x124 from 14DEC19 to 25DEC19
Dubai – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe – Dubai
FZ1621 DXB2310 – 0415+1JRO0515+1 – 0645+1EBB0745+1 – 1425+1DXB 73H 356
Service operates Day x124 from 22DEC19 to 28DEC19.
flydubai Entebbe / Kilimanjaro routing changes in W19
