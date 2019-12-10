flydubai Entebbe / Kilimanjaro routing changes in W19

flydubai since late-November 2019 filed routing changes for service to Entebbe and Kilimanjaro, as the airline operates triangle routing, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The triangle routing is scheduled from 24NOV19 to 11JAN20.



Dubai – Entebbe – Kilimanjaro – Dubai

FZ1939 DXB1445 – 1915EBB2015 – 2145JRO2245 – 0535+1DXB 73H 367



Service operates Day x124 from 14DEC19 to 25DEC19



Dubai – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe – Dubai

FZ1621 DXB2310 – 0415+1JRO0515+1 – 0645+1EBB0745+1 – 1425+1DXB 73H 356



Service operates Day x124 from 22DEC19 to 28DEC19.