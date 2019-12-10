LOT Polish Airlines from January 2020 plans to expand codeshare partnership with Croatia Airlines, covering additional routes from Zagreb, effective from 01JAN20. Planned new codeshare routes include the following.
LOT Polish Airlines operated by Croatia Airlines
Zagreb – Mostar
Zagreb – Sarajevo
Zagreb – Skopje
LOT Polish Airlines expands Croatia Airlines codeshare from Jan 2020
