Korean Air resumes Christchurch scheduled charters from Dec 2019

Korean Air from late-December 2019 plans resume flight operation to Christchurch, as the airline once again operates Seoul Incheon – Christchurch scheduled charters, on board Boeing 777-300ER. The Skyteam member will operate this route twice weekly, from 27DEC19 to 26FEB20.



KE9127 ICN1920 – 1120+1CHC 77W 5

KE9127 ICN1925 – 1125+1CHC 77W 2



KE9128 CHC1250 – 2120ICN 77W 6

KE9128 CHC1400 – 2220ICN 77W 3

No Service scheduled on 03JAN20 and 07JAN20 from ICN.



Korean Air last operated Christchurch service on regular basis via Auckland in August 1994, and from May 1996 to February 2001. Scheduled charter service operated during Northern winter season from 2004/05 to 2006/07, based on OAG schedules listing.