Avianca in Northern summer 2020 season filed frequency adjustment for Bogota – Munich route, operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. From 29MAR20, the airline is displaying 4 weekly flights, instead of 5 weekly in summer 2019.
AV054 BOG1240 – 0700+1MUC 788 x135
AV055 MUC1450 – 1950BOG 788 x246
Avianca NS20 Munich frequency changes as of 11DEC19
Posted
Avianca in Northern summer 2020 season filed frequency adjustment for Bogota – Munich route, operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. From 29MAR20, the airline is displaying 4 weekly flights, instead of 5 weekly in summer 2019.