American Airlines in May 2020 is discontinuing Miami – Cordoba service, reflected in recent schedule update. Last flight for the Boeing 767 service is scheduled on 05MAY20 from Miami, 06MAY20 from Cordoba. This route is served 3 times weekly.
AA223 MIA2245 – 0805+1COR 763 246
AA224 COR1005 – 1750MIA 763 357
American Airlines ends Cordoba service in May 2020
