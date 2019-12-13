Lucky Air 1Q20 Kunming – Bangkok aircraft changes

Lucky Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans to increase capacity on some Kunming – Bangkok flights, scheduled from 21JAN20 to 06FEB20. During this period, 4 of 7 weekly flights to be operated by Airbus A330-200, replacing Boeing 737.



8L801 KMG1820 – 1945BKK 332 x167

8L801 KMG1820 – 1945BKK 737 167



8L802 BKK2055 – 0030+1KMG 332 x167

8L802 BKK2055 – 0030+1KMG 738 167