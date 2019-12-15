Delta begins Beijing Daxing service from late-March 2020

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 15DEC19’s schedule update filed airport changes in Beijing, as the airline moves operation to Beijing Daxing (PKX), replacing Beijing Capital. Flights from the US will operate to Beijing Daxing from 28MAR20, departing Beijing Daxing from 29MAR20, subject to Government Approval.



Delta operates following service to Beijing:



Detroit – Beijing Daxing 1 daily A350-900XWB

Seattle – Beijing Daxing 1 daily 767-300ER (A330-900neo from 24OCT20)