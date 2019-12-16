Aeroflot in last week’s schedule update further expanded Airbus A350-900XWB service on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Capital route. Planned service entry from 01MAY20 as SU202/203, replacing 777-300ER, remains unchanged. Last week’s schedule update sees the addition of 2nd daily A350 service, SU204/205, effective from 01JUN20.
SU200 SVO1230 – 0100+1PEK 77W D
SU202 SVO1620 – 0415+1PEK 359 D
SU204 SVO2120 – 0950+1PEK 359 D
SU201 PEK0245 – 0535SVO 77W D
SU203 PEK0545 – 0830SVO 359 D
SU205 PEK1140 – 1435SVO 359 D
Aeroflot expands A350 Beijing flights from June 2020
