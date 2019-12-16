Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Chittagong – Madinah route, currently served once a week. From 09JAN20 to 26MAR20, Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will operate this route, replacing 787-8.
BG137 CGP1245 – 1730MED 773 4
BG138 MED1915 – 0425+1CGP 773 4
Biman Bangladesh 1Q20 Chittagong – Madinah aircraft changes
