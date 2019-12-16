Vueling expands Barcelona – Manchester capacity in S20

Vueling in summer 2020 season plans to expand capacity on Barcelona – Manchester route, as the airline schedules Airbus A321 aircraft for entire summer season. From 29MAR20, 7 weekly VY8748/8749 will be operated by A321, instead of A320. The airline will also add 11th weekly flight from 31MAR20 to 03JUN20.



VY8752 BCN0800 – 0935MAN 320 6

VY8750 BCN1100 – 1235MAN 320 234

VY8748 BCN1720 – 1855MAN 321 D



VY8753 MAN1020 – 1345BCN 320 6

VY8751 MAN1315 – 1640BCN 320 234

VY8749 MAN1940 – 2305BCN 321 D



From 09JUN20, VY8750/8751 operates Day 23.