American Airlines S20 Domestic network additions as of 15DEC19

American Airlines in the last few weeks filed additional domestic routes for summer 2020 season, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Planned network additions include the following.



Austin – Boston eff 07APR20 11 weekly 737-800

Austin – San Jose CA eff 07APR20 13 weekly 737-800

Charlotte – Martha’s Vineyard 20JUN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Portland ME eff 06JUN20 1 weekly A319

Los Angeles – Santa Fe eff 11APR20 1 weekly CRJ700 (Skywest)

Miami – Des Moines 05JUN20 – 15AUG20 2 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

Miami – Jackson 05JUN20 – 15AUG20 2 weekly Embraer ERJ145 (Envoy Air)

New York LaGuardia – Fort Myers eff 15FEB20 1 weekly Embraer E190 (Previously not covered on Airlineroute. This route is maintained in summer season)

New York LaGuardia – Phoenix 11APR20 – 02MAY20 1 weekly 737 MAX 8

Philadelphia – Hilton Head Island eff 14MAR20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways; Previously not covered on Airlineroute)

Philadelphia – Nantucket 20JUN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

Philadelphia – Traverse City 20UN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

Washington Reagan – Traverse City 20JUN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)



Previously new additions:

Chicago O’Hare – Anchorage eff 07MAY20 1 daily 737-800 (Service resumption since summer 2011 season)

Chicago O’Hare – Fairbanks eff 07MAY20 1 daily 737-800

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fairbanks eff 07MAY20 1 daily A321

New York LaGuardia – Bozeman eff 06JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

New York LaGuardia – Kalispell eff 06JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Philadelphia – Bozeman eff 06JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Phoenix – Baltimore/Washington eff 07APR20 2 daily service cancelled