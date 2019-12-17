Turkish Airlines from June 2020 plans to resume Antalya – Frankfurt service, last served as summer seasonal route between 1987 and 1992, except 1991. From 04JUN20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate this route with Boeing 737-800, twice weekly.
TK1222 AYT0350 – 0635FRA 73H 47
TK1223 FRA0750 – 1220AYT 73H 47
Turkish Airlines resumes Antalya – Frankfurt service from June 2020
