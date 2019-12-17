FlyBosnia Rome service changes from mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

FlyBosnia yesterday (16DEC19) adjusted service to Rome, as 1 of 2 weekly Sarajevo – Rome service converted to 1-stop Sarajevo – Mostar – Rome flight. The 1-stop flight operates on Mondays with Airbus A319 aircraft.

6W107 SJJ0700 – ?OMO0815 – 0915FCO 319 1
6W108 FCO1015 – 1115OMO? – 1230SJJ 319 1

