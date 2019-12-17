Thai AirAsia X during Christmas and New Year period scheduled charter service to Georgia, where the airline scheduled 6 round-trip Bangkok Don Mueang – Tbilisi flights, with Airbus A330-300. Based on OAG schedules listing, operational schedule as follows.
XJ008 DMK1455 – 2040TBS 333 25DEC19
XJ008 DMK0300 – 0825TBS 333 28DEC19
XJ008 DMK1455 – 2040TBS 333 29DEC19
XJ008 DMK1440 – 2040TBS 333 01JAN20
XJ008 DMK1455 – 2040TBS 333 02JAN20
XJ008 DMK1455 – 2040TBS 333 06JAN20
XJ009 TBS2200 – 0845+1DMK 333 25DEC19
XJ009 TBS0940 – 2015DMK 333 28DEC19
XJ009 TBS2200 – 0845+1DMK 333 29DEC19
XJ009 TBS2200 – 0845+1DMK 333 01JAN20
XJ009 TBS2200 – 0845+1DMK 333 02JAN20
XJ009 TBS2200 – 0845+1DMK 333 06JAN20
Thai AirAsia X plans Tbilisi charters in Dec 2019/Jan 2020
