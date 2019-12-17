Jeju Air in recent schedule update extended Seoul Incheon – Tagbilaran schedule into summer 2020 season, which now becomes a year-round service. The airline will continue to operate 1 daily flight on/after 29MAR20.
7C4407 ICN0710 – 1040TAG 737 D
7C4408 TAG1140 – 1730ICN 737 D
Jeju Air extends Tagbilaran service into S20
