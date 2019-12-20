Aeroflot in this week’s schedule update filed overall 4th daily Moscow – Beijing flight, as the airline adds Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Daxing service. From 03JUN20, Boeing 777-300ER to operate this route 6 times weekly.
SU214 SVO0055 – 1305PKX 77W x2
SU215 PKX1445 – 1725SVO 77W x2
Aeroflot adds Beijing Daxing service from June 2020
