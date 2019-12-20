Shenzhen Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to increase capacity on Shenzhen – Tokyo Narita route. From 10JAN20 to 09FEB20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, replacing Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
ZH9051 SZX0830 – 1330NRT 330 D
ZH9052 NRT1455 – 1945SZX 330 D
Shenzhen Airlines 1Q20 Shenzhen – Tokyo aircraft changes
