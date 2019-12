Royal Air Maroc adds Tenerife service from April 2020

Royal Air Maroc at the launch of summer 2020 schedule plans to launch service to Tenerife, with the offering of Casablanca – Tenerife South service. From 02APR20, ATR72 aircraft will operate this route 2-3 weekly (1 weekly for the month of May 2020).



02APR20 – 25APR20 Day 46

02MAY20 – 23MAY20 Day 6

28MAY20 – 04JUL20 Day 46

05JUL20 – 19SEP20 Day 467

24SEP20 – 24OCT20 Day 46

AT986 CMN1520 – 1835TFS AT7

AT987 TFS1920 – 2205CMN AT7