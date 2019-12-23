Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines last week launched reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Sri Lanka and Bahrain, as well as selected service beyond Bahrain. Planned codeshare routes from 18DEC19 as follows.
Gulf Air operated by SriLankan Airlines
Bahrain – Colombo
SriLankan Airlines operated by Gulf Air
Bahrain – Athens
Bahrain – Casablanca
Bahrain – Larnaca
Bahrain – Male – Colombo
Gulf Air / SriLankan Airlines begins codeshare partnership from Dec 2019
Posted
Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines last week launched reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Sri Lanka and Bahrain, as well as selected service beyond Bahrain. Planned codeshare routes from 18DEC19 as follows.