SunExpress Germany in summer 2020 season plans to offer additional 3 routes, from Dusseldorf and Frankfurt. Planned new routes as follows.
Dusseldorf – Edremit eff 28MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
XG1339 DUS2045 – 0050+1EDO 73H 4
XG1338 EDO0345 – 0605DUS 73H 5
Dusseldorf – Eskisehir eff 01JUN20 1 weekly 737-800
XG1349 DUS2035 – 0100+1AOE 73H 1
XG1348 AOE0330 – 0605DUS 73H 2
Frankfurt – Malatya eff 23JUN20 1 weekly 737-800
XG1661 FRA2040 – 0130+1MLX 73H 2
XG1660 MLX0240 – 0545FRA 73H 3
Previously reported new routes (* service replaces SunExpress/XQ)
*Cologne – Trabzon 22JUN20 – 19OCT20 1 weekly 737-800
Frankfurt – Corfu 05MAY20 – 13OCT20 1 weekly 737-800
*Hamburg – Dalaman eff 23MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
*Stuttgart – Bodrum eff 24MAY20 2 weekly 737-800
*Stuttgart – Dalaman eff 23MAY20 2 weekly 737-800
SunExpress Germany S20 new routes as of 23DEC19
