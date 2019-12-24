Mandarin Airlines in late-February 2020 is discontinuing Taipei Taoyuan – Changchun service, currently served twice weekly, with China Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Last flight for this 2 weekly service is scheduled on 26FEB20.
AE269 TPE0650 – 1015CGQ 738 37
AE270 CGQ1115 – 1455TPE 738 37
Mandarin Airlines discontinues Taipei – Changchun route in Feb 2020
Posted
Mandarin Airlines in late-February 2020 is discontinuing Taipei Taoyuan – Changchun service, currently served twice weekly, with China Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Last flight for this 2 weekly service is scheduled on 26FEB20.