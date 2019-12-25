ANA 1Q20 mono-class A320 operations as of 22DEC19

ANA in recent schedule update filed changes to its planned mono-class Airbus A320 aircraft, for the first quarter of 2020. The ex-Vanilla Air 180-seater aircraft already entered service on 17DEC19, on Tokyo Haneda – Hachijojima route. The following is planned operation between 06JAN20 and 28MAR20, further changes likely.



Tokyo Haneda – Akita eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Hachijojima eff 06JAN20 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Iwakuni eff 06JAN20 1 daily (Previously scheduled in Jan/Feb 2020 only)

Tokyo Haneda – Masuda 18FEB20 / 21FEB20 (Previously scheduled in March 2020)

Tokyo Haneda – Noto 19FEB20 / 22FEB20 (Previously scheduled in March 2020)

Tokyo Haneda – Oita eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Saga eff 01MAR20 1 daily (Previously scheduled in February 2020)

Tokyo Haneda – Shonai 18FEB20 / 21FEB20 (Previously scheduled in March 2020)

Tokyo Haneda – Tokushima eff 06JAN20 1 daily (Previously scheduled in January 2020 only)



Previously planned mono-class A320 on Tokyo Haneda – Toyama route from 01MAR20 (1 daily) has been removed.