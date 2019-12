Surinam Airways Amsterdam aircraft changes from late-Dec 2019

Surinam Airways starting today (25DEC19) plans leased Boeing 777-200ER aircraft operation on Paramaribo – Amsterdam route, on regular basis. The airline since October 2019 has been operating various leased aircraft on this route, including Privilege Style 777-200ER.



Based on schedule listing, the 777-200ER is listed into late-2020, although last-minute changes remain possible.



PY994 PBM1820 – 0720+1AMS 772 3

PY994 PBM2320 – 1220+1AMS 772 567



PY993 AMS1020 – 1550PBM 772 3

PY993 AMS1515 – 2045PBM 772 567