Jin Air 1Q20 Seoul – Sapporo service adjustment

Jin Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose service, with 4th weekly flight added from 03JAN20 (operating on Fridays), followed by 5th weekly flight from 12JAN20 (operating on Sundays). Planned service increase is scheduled until 01MAR20.



LJ231 ICN0810 – 1040CTS 738 5

LJ231 ICN0835 – 1115CTS 738 x135



LJ232 CTS1140 – 1455ICN 738 5

LJ232 CTS1215 – 1535ICN 738 27

LJ232 CTS1225 – 1545ICN 738 46