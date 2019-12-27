Rossiya Airlines adds St. Petersburg – Antalya flights in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Rossiya Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to offer scheduled service on St. Petersburg – Antalya route, operating up to 2 daily during peak season. Initially from 29MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, increasing to daily from 30MAY20, 2 daily from 30MAY20. This service is scheduled until 30SEP20 for the moment.

SU6691 LED0930 – 1345AYT 320 D
SU6693 LED1300 – 1715AYT 320 D

SU6692 AYT1435 – 1850LED 320 D
SU6694 AYT1805 – 2220LED 320 D

SU6691/6692 operates Day 357 from 29MAR20 to 29APR20
SU6693/6694 operates from 30MAY20 to 27SEP20

